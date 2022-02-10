By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has charged the board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to ensure that more rural communities are provided with electricity to boost economic activities in the villages.

The Minister of State Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba who gave the charge in Abuja on Thursday during the inauguration of the REA board said government was mindful of the economic and social impact that electricity provides.

The board will be chaired by Mr. Abdulazeez Musa Yar’Adua with Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as Managing Director.

Other members are Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi (South West); Chidi Nwogu (South East); Catherine Ajibike (South South); Dr. Abdullahi Garba (North West); Dr. Abdul Umar (North East); Mohammed Badamasuiy (North Central); a representative each from the Federal Ministry of Power, Ministry of Finance, and the Bureau of Enterprise (BPE).

In addition, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare has been re-appointed as the Executive Director Rural Electrification Fund (REF) for another 5-year term to continue the expansion of the REF and contribute to the continued development of the Agency.

Mr. Jedy-Agba in his remark noted that while the agency has provided off-electricity for at least one community in every geopolitical zone of the country, more communities need to be provided with the facility.

“The agency which is under my purview, I can proudly say, has touched at least one community in all the six geopolitical zones of these country. Some have two, others have one or three but at least one each.

“This is because we have a programme that touches on education that provides power to universities. We have done nine universities and more will come on soon. We expect the board to continue in that direction as well as other programmes of the agency targeted at achieving the President objectives of lighting up the communities with 3030:30 programme”, he stated.

He urged the board to work with the REA management to ensure harmony and progress in the sector.

In his response, Mr. Yar’Adua assured the Minister that the board would live up to the expectation of the government.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding them worthy to serve the country, saying they will do their utmost best to deliver on their mandate.