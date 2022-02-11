By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Friday, commenced the enrolment of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The insurance scheme, which is under the Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance programme, is geared towards the provision of access to qualitative health care at no cost to corps members.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise in Abuja, NYSC Director-General, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said: “For effective implementation of this scheme, six (6) Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOS) have been carefully selected after a competitive process for each of the six geopolitical zones to drive the process.

“To ensure a seamless arrangement devoid of encumbrances, corps members are expected to register under Health Care Practitioners in their localities.

“It is therefore my expectation that both the HMOS and Health Care Providers will approach this insurance scheme with the highest degree of responsibility and integrity.

“On our part, Management of the NYSC will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure that all, who have roles to play in this initiative, carry them out with patriotic zeal so as to meet the expectations of the Government. In a bid to further achieve this, I have directed the Corps Welfare and Health Services Department of the Scheme to ensure strict monitoring of the HMOs in concert with the NHIS Office to guard against service failure,” he said.

Speaking also, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Gambo, described the initiative as a bold move in the right direction as it will contribute significantly to the wellbeing and welfare of youths, who according to him, are the future leaders of the country.

Earlier, the NYSC Director, Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mr Omotosho Folorunsho, explained that the benefit package of the initiative covers pre-orientation, orientation, primary assignment and terminal leave periods of the service year of corps members.

Vanguard News Nigeria