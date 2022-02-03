Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has finally written the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, notifying it of its national convention slated for February 26.

There had been speculations that some political hawks within the party were scheming to shift the convention.

However, in the letter dated February 2 and jointly signed by Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the party said it would go ahead with its national convention on the said day.

The letter which was addressed to the INEC Chairman reads in part: “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11th July, 2021 on the Notice for the Conduct of National Convention.

“This is to inform the Commission that our great Party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26th February 2022.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

