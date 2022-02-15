Celebrity Chef and former Big Brother Nigeria, BBN housemate, Miyonse Amosu, yesterday, hosted couples in Lagos State.

From the Food, to the Games and the drinks, it was indeed a Valentine to remember for 14 couples as they enjoyed an evening with Chef Miyonse.

Riding on the success of the first edition of Flavours of Love, Chef Miyonse gave the couples a dream date of wonderfully prepared 5 course dishes during the second edition at Red Dish Chronicles in Gbagada.

The event which was sponsored by Devon Kings and refreshed by Power Black Naija Energy drink witnessed some amazing musical performances from some of Naija’s finest upcoming acts.

Guests were also treated to games, karaokes, cocktails and special love poems to douse the atmosphere in perfect red for the season of love.

Music enthusiasts were given opportunities to lip sync to some of their favourite songs during the karaoke session to the amazement of their partners and other guests while everyone ate and sipped from their cups of liquid delight.

Attendees were so excited about the event and gave fantastic reviews. The Salami’s, one of the couples that attended the event, remarked that it was difficult to pick a favorite meal as all the meals were amazing and had a unique feel to it. Another Couple, The Orji’s , declared Chef Miyonse a Knight for his culinary excellence and raised a motion for a daily repeat of this type of event.

The event climaxed with the presentation of goody bags to all the couple’s courtesy of the sponsoring brands Devon Kings Oil and the refreshment partner, Power Black Energy Drink.