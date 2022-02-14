The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday disclosed plans to commence beautification and tree planting along the airport road.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, made the disclosure during an advocacy visit to Sauka Community along the airport road, in Abuja.

Attah said the FCT Minister was committed to ensuring sanitation of the nation’s capital and would not compromise on the cleanliness of all the gateways to the city centre.

He noted that Sauka community, as one of the strategic settlements along the airport road axis, had some contravention which needed to be corrected.

According to him, the clean up exercise in Sauka community had been delayed because the Minister does not want to inflict hardship on the people without following due process.

Attah, however, expressed satisfaction that the youths of the community had commenced enforcement and removal of some of the illegal structures, like the roadside market that constituted nuisances along the road corridors.

“The Minister has directed us to commence massive tree planting and landscaping on the stretch of airport road.

” We are also going to embark on refuse evacuation and intra community refuse collection points . We are appealing to all residents to key into the clean up programme.

” We have given them ultimatum before but they begged us to give them till today but inline with the spirit , we will communicate to them and give them a short notice.”

Responding, a youth leader, Jubrin Kasimu, who pleaded for an extension of the deadline to vacate the roadside market, assured that the youths would continue to enforce compliance.

Kasimu also pledged to mobilise the youths to stop all contravention that would attract sanctions to the community.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria