…expresses concern on flashpoints, difficult terrains

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AN election observer, Yiaga Africa, Friday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agents and electorates in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on preparation for credible Area Council elections.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said INEC and security agencies have identified violence-prone areas that demand additional security presence for free and fair elections.

According to Itodo, logistics and delays in the deployment of materials to polling units from the RACs is a grave concern to Yiaga Africa and urged INEC to avoid lapses that could mar the electoral process.

Speaking INEC’s preparation, he said INEC is currently on that as materials for the election have arrived Area Councils, while INEC staff were being trained, and INEC has maintained that it is prepared for the elections.

He said: “We hope that by tomorrow 100 per cent of polling stations should open early and we expect that the BVAS will function appropriately and voters will not be disenfranchised on the basis of the non-functionality of the BVAS.

“We at Yiaga Africa have confidence in the BVAS and technology in enhancing the transparency of the process, but these two constitute a clog as instruments of disenfranchisement, and we hope that INEC has resolved all the issues relating to the BVAS.

“And we have been conducting community outreaches across the Area Councils and today we were in Kuje and the response from residents has been a mixed bag, some residents are enthusiastic about voting and exercising their franchise while some are very angry with the system and are quite disengaged.

“Although they believe their vote count they just feel that their participation has not in a way impacted positively on their lives, and the political leaders they vote in elections have not been in touch with them.

“The security agencies have assured Nigerians and Abuja residents that the force has been deploying to provide security at the stakeholders’ meeting, and the Police assured all the stakeholders that the police would be professional and patriotic in the course of their work.

“We want to note that we would be holding the security agencies to account that for tomorrow’s election they uphold the principles of democratic policy, transparency, and a high sense of civility in managing the elections.

“We hope that the police will deploy early so INEC officials will be deployed early to the polling stations because within the FCT there are flashpoints of violence which INEC and security agencies have indicated, and we expect that those places will have additional security.

“If the FCT residents are given the opportunity to exercise their freewill over who should govern them for the next fours years, and all politicians should play by the rules and comply with the legal framework, guidelines and regulations issued by INEC, and the legitimacy of this FCT election is contingent particularly on the political actors that is comply by the rules.

“And we want to urge them to mobilize the voters and leave INEC to go about its job, security agents and police to conduct their job, and with high sense of impartiality, integrity and accountability, and let also Civil Societies for observing do their jobs during the elections.

“Political parties for this election respect the rules, and in cases where political parties flaunt extant rules and regulations then they should be prosecuted and held to account.

“And the fears that Yiaga Africa has for the elections, one, is the issues relating to logistics, technology, and as well as transparency of the entire process, and once INEC has assured Nigerians that all preparations have been put in place to ensure that there will be no attempt to rig the elections.

“We also note that the political class during elections tries to circumvent the elections and another source of huge concern for us is the possibility of vote-buying at this election.”

He also pointed that, “The poor turn we anticipate due to poor voter education and it might be an opportunity politicians may exploit to deploy resources to buy a vote, and it gives us concern, and if that really happens then it will have implications for the credibility of the outcome of the election because the outcome will no longer be the outcome that reflects the freewill but it would be a purchased outcome which is at variance with democratic tents and principles.

“The third fear we have is security in those hot spots that were identified by the security agents. Even though the FCT looks urban but the public needs to know that there hard to reach polling stations where you need to ply with the boat or even go with a motorcycle to administer elections in those places.

“Our expectation is that INEC would have created all the needed logistics preparations so people within that community can cast their votes.”

However, speaking on the BVAS, he (Itodo) spoke on election result uploading on INEC’s website.

“Lastly, is the BVAS, to upload results on the INEC’s website that it functions properly and not situations where that the BVAS functions in some areas and not in some areas.

“First, we know that the BVAS does not require internet to function, however, we know the BVAS can be used to upload the results at the polling stations and we hope that results will be posted at polling stations.

“And perhaps to also ask INEC that the Results Viewing Portals would be up and available for Nigerians who want to track the results and a few days ago we had challenges accessing the Results Viewing Portals, and we expect that in 24 hours into the elections that INEC would make the portal available so interested Nigerians and FCT residents who want to monitor this process can create their own username and account and in preparation for tomorrow so they can assess the results once they are uploaded anytime”, he pointed.

In conclusion, he made the call on residents of FCT to come out massively to exercise their franchise.

“My word for FCT electorates is to please tomorrow go out and cast your votes because this local government election is too important to be ignored, and so cast your vote and be at the polling station and ensure the votes are counted and the results are entered into the appropriate forms and follow the results to the various ward collation centre the vigilance that is required for the transparency and credibility for this process can only come from the electorates. So we encourage electorates to monitor this process.

“And at Yiaga Africa we will be observing the process and we are beholding to know that we are driven by data by all Nigerians, and we will ensure our findings on our website on our position is made known unto the public”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria