Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Security operatives in the Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC and the Bwari Area Council have barred journalists from accessing the Collation Centres in both councils following the conclusion of voting in most polling units in Saturday’s Area Council election.

At the INEC AMAC office in Karu, the operatives said they were given instructions by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to grant media access to the centres despite prior accreditation by the electoral umpire.

Also, at the INEC office in Bwari town, the security operatives deployed in the premises said they were acting under instructions from the electoral umpire to deny access to accredited media personnel.

INEC officials did not immediately react to the incidents.

Some results have however continued to trickle in from the polling units.

Chairmanship: Abaji Area Council

Abaji South East

Ungwar Samari PU010

Accredited Voters -35APC- 20PDP- 15

Ungwar Samari PU009

Accredited Voters- 24ADP-1APC-17PDP-6

Ungwar Ndamazari PU006

Accredited Voters-9APC-5PDP-4

Au Suleiman PU007Accredited Voters-9ADP-1APC-3PDP-5



Abaji Central

Ungwar Manko PU008Accredited Voters-19APC-18PDP-1

Ungwar Manko PU007Accredited Voters-8APC- 7PDP-1

Ungwar Maikano PU005Accredited Voters-6APC-6PDP-0

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA