By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Candidates for elective offices in Gwagwalada Area Council have said they are committed to improving the socio-economic conditions of all Nigerian residents in the council, especially women.

They spoke during an interactive session between political party flag-bearers and women’s group facilitated by the100 Women Lobby Group, with the theme: “improving electoral integrity and accountability in Nigeria project,” in Kutunku Community, Gwagwalada-Abuja.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate, Alhaji Jubrin Abubakar Giri, lamented the failure of some politicians to keep their campaign promises after winning elections but assured that better days lay ahead for the people of Gwagwalada if given the mandate.

Represented by Muhammad Maruf, the APC chairmanship candidate, said: “Today, we have come to reassure you of our commitment to the emancipation of our people and promoting the unity in diversity that we have come to represent.

“We are committed to improving the socio-economic conditions of the people of Gwagwalada and bringing the dividends of democracy to the least class of people in the Area Council.”

In the same vein, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kutunku ward, Comrade Murtala Hassan, promised to promote efforts to improve the quality of life for the people, if elected.

“We will work with the youth and women of this important ward to provide better economic conditions so that we can be viable in the comity of constituencies and invariably improve on the living conditions of our people,” Hassan, who was also represented by his aide, Ismail Madaki, said.

Other candidates who spoke were Comrade Oscar Ifiok of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Pastor Andrew Gada of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

While Ifiok vowed to spend all his earnings empowering women and youths, if elected into Gwagwalada council legislature, Gada who is APGA’s Vice Chairmanship candidate urged the people to turn out en masse to cast their ballots and follow up with the electoral process to ensure their votes counted.

Earlier, the woman leader in the area, Mrs Olabisi Ogedengbe, lamented that parts of Gwagwalada were lacking good road networks as well as power and potable water supply, among others.

Asides from demanding the provision of basic social amenities to make life easier for the people, Ogedengbe also advocated for empowerment programmes for indigent women and unemployed youths in the area.

In his remarks, the finance officer, 100 Women Lobby Group, Olaitan Sikirullahi, demanded more inclusion of women in all levels of governance, decision making and capacity building; in order for them to contribute their quota to the development of the Gwagwalada Area Council.