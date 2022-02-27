By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued the eleven (11) victims abducted in Gwargwada community, Kuje area of the FCT on February 17, 2022. The victims were rescued on Saturday February 26, 2022.

The rescue of the victims followed prompt response by the Command to the unfortunate report of the abduction of some residents into a forest in Gwargwada community by some unscrupulous and misguided criminal elements.

READ ALSO:Police confirm attack at funeral of man killed by suspected cultists

A statement by DSP Josephine Adeh, Public Relations Officer of the Command said, “On receipt of the report, the Commisioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Babaji Sunday, psc. ordered massive manhunt for the perpetrators and the rescue of the victims.

“The prompt tactical and intelligence driven special operation led to rescue of all the abducted victims unhurt.

“The CP notes that intelligence at the disposal of the Command uncovered the criminal dens in Forest within the Kuje area of the FCT and operatives are already combing the forests to arrest the criminal elements and rescue other victims (if any).

“The rescued victims are already receiving necessary medical evaluations and would be reunited with their families as soon as they are confirmed medically stable.

“The Commisioner of Police, while registering the Command’s unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the FCT, calls on residents to remain vigilant and to cooperate with the Police especially on the rendition of prompt and useful information on any suspicious occurrence through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk could be reached on: 09022222352.”