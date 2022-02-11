…urges the FCT electorates to resist APC’s rigging tactics and shun election violence

Few hours to the FCT Chairmanship and Councillorship elections, Saraki Nigeria’ 23, has told the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, residents to vote for candidates under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, across boards in the February 12th FCT elections.

In a statement made available to press by Saraki Nigeria’ 23 spokesman, David Itopa, the group harped on the achievements of the PDP in the FCT Area Councils to woo electorates.

“It is no longer news that the APC has failed in all ramifications and it is worthy of note that we depart from failure to a new life of success under this party, PDP, the group stated.

The group noted the stellar performances of all the local government area councils under the supervision of the PDP and urged FCT residents to, once again, put their trust in the party by voting overwhelmingly for the PDP at the Saturday polls.

The group called on FCT electorates to take cognizance of the APC’s manifest failures and penchant for rigging elections by unleashing mayhem on the electorates. This has been the hallmark of the APC regime as regards elections.

Saraki Nigeria ‘23 urges the FCT electorates to shun violence while protecting their votes and to report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agents.

“Vote for PDP. After voting for PDP, wait behind and protect your votes. Do not let the APC steal your votes,” The group concluded.