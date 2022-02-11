By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Area Council Elections scheduled for Saturday, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, on Friday, called for the arrest and prosecution of all electoral offenders.

The Situation Room, comprising of 70 non-governmental organizations working in support of credible and transparent elections in the country, further urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, to deploy their officers to apprehend vote buyers.

The coalition, in a statement it made available to newsmen, said it would send accredited observers across the six Area Councils in the FCT to garner and provide information from the field on all stages of the elections.

“Situation Room acknowledges the assurance given by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that it is fully prepared for the election, assuring that there will be no inadequacy with logistics and deployment, and noted the assurance of the Police, as the lead agency on election security, that security personnel deployed for the elections are properly trained to conduct themselves professionally and within the civil rules of engagement.

“Situation Room having participated in several discussions held by INEC following the conclusion of the Anambra State governorship election, is hoping that the Commission will follow through on its commitment of enhancing its processes and systems for the elections particularly the Bi-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

“Situation Room also expects a much improvement on the logistics for this election considering this is a smaller terrain and population.

“Situation Room will be holding INEC accountable for its commitment and assurances of preparedness, and will look out for early distribution and deployment of personnel and materials, timely opening of poll, effectiveness of the BVAS, transparent collation process, transmission of polling unit results, participated the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) Portal”.

The CSOs urge all security agencies deployed on election duty to adhere to abide by the code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on election day.

Meanwhile, the group said it was concerned about the poor level of inclusion of women in the elections.

“In Abaji Area Council, not even a female or a person with disability (PWD) candidate is nominated by a political party for Chairmanship, Vice or Councillorship, while only three female Councillorship candidates were nominated in Kuje, and in Kwali, only one Vice Chairmanship candidate and one Councillorship are female.

“In general, of the 475 candidates nominated by the 14 political parties participating in the 2022 FCT Area Council Elections, just 41 candidates comprised of three Chairmanship candidates, 8 Vice Chairmanship candidates and 30 Councillorship candidates are female.

“Situation Room notes that there is a Person With Disability, PWD, Councillorship candidate in Karu Ward of AMAC.

“We call on political parties to play by the rules throughout the voting process and enjoin candidates and their supporters to uphold the principles of free, fair and credible elections.

“Situation Room further calls on political parties to provide a better environment for social inclusion in their nomination and party processes”, read the statement that was jointly signed by Situation Room Convener, Ene Obi, and co-Conveners, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwu.