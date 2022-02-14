National Chairman of Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu ,(3rdright),cutting the tape to inaugurate the Ernest Ikoli Media Complex as part of activities to mark the 2nd anniversary of Senator Douye Diri as Governor of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa on Monday. He is flanked by Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (3rdleft), his Bayelsa State counterpart, and host, Senator Douye Diri (2nd right) and his wife, Gloria Diri (right). Others are Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom (2nd left), and the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson,

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has said that the party’s victory in Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council polls marked the beginning of the party’s rescue mission in the country.



Ayu made this known on Monday during the inauguration of Bayelsa Media Centre in Yenagoa.



He said that he was delighted in the party’s outing in the FCT polls, winning in Abuja Municipal, Kuje and Bwari area councils.



According to him, the victory shows that PDP is ready to return Nigeria to the era of good governance, away from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led Federal Government.



The chairman commended all governors of PDP for executing people-oriented projects in their states, which he said, was the reason FCT residents and other Nigerians were yearning for the party’s return to power at the centre.



“I am very very proud of Governor Diri. It takes a man of singular commitment to do so much in such a short time.



“Diri came and stood on the shoulders of giants; today, after two years we are able to come here to inaugurate projects.



“This is how the governors of the PDP work. They don’t abandon their people to stay in Abuja to become chairman of their party.



“I thank all the governors of the PDP for the beautiful projects they are executing in their states.



“Nigerians now know that PDP is ready and it is your work that made the people of the FCT to give us massive victory in the FCT Council elections.



“We won in AMAC, Kuje and Bwari; the other three LGAs they claimed we didn’t win, but we have evidence that we won and we will challenge it,” he said.



He also commended Diri for naming the Bayelsa State Media House after veteran journalist and pioneer Editor of Daily Times, late Ernest Ikoli.



“I am particularly happy that I am invited to inaugurate this project. Ernest Ikoli was not just a journalist but one of the greatest fighters for Nigeria’s independence.



“He was the leader of the Nigerian Youth Movement and was later elected into parliament,” Ayu stated.



In his remarks, Governor Diri said he embarked on the project because of the dilapidated state of the broadcast outfit and commended the contractors, a local engineering firm, for delivering the project before schedule.



He said that his administration had executed several live-changing projects in the last two years and thanked the people for their support.



The inauguration was attended by Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State; Samuel Ortom, Benue and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.



Others were former governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson and Senator James Manager.