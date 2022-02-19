By Ephraim Oseji

People’s Democratic party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has revealed that the sweeping victory of PDP in the three strategic Abuja Area Councils is a clear demonstration of the determination by Nigerians to return PDP to power in 2023.

Onuesoke who told newsmen in Warri, Delta State that he was on ground in FCT for four days to personally monitor the election stated that he was very impressed with the interest FCT electorates placed on PDP during the conduct of the election.

He stated that the victory at the FCT polls of Saturday, February 12, 2022, represents a great omen for PDP as it will lead the party back to winning ways and rebuilding of Nigeria.

“I was not surprise at the performance of PDP candidates in the FCT election because I was on ground and saw the determination of the electorates to vote en masse for PDP because they were totally fed up with the ruling party,” he stated.

He observed that the rejection of APC in the three area councils represents the aspiration of Nigerians to do away with the party and return the PDP to power at the centre in 2023.

It would be recalled that official figures showed that the PDP won more councillorship seats, leading the APC with cumulative 44 councillorship seats as against APC’s 18 seats.

Onuesoke noted that the victory which gave PDP the important Abuja Municipal Area Council, is a signal that Nigerians are tired of the woes and hardship of the moment, occasioned by the worsening socio-economic realities of today.

Vanguard News Nigeria