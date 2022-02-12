By Omeiza Ajayi, Fortune Eromosele & Ezra Ukanwa

There has been a late start to Saturday’s Area Council Election in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, following the none-commencement of voting as of 9:10am across several polling units.

Voting was originally scheduled to begin by 8:30am. However, at the Masalachi Junction, (PU006) in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council, electoral officials and voters werw yet to arrive as of 9:10am. Only security operatives were on ground at the time.

At the Sarki’s Palace (PU120) in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council, INEC officials and voters were yet to arrive as of 9am. A few security operatives were however on ground.

While INEC staff, party agents, security operatives and other stakeholders were at the Unguwar Pashe/Central Primary School, Karu ( Central Collation Centre), voting was yet to commence as of the time of filing this report.

However, at the Damagaza Settlement Polling Unit around Kabusa Junction in Abuja Municipal, the election commenced at 9:15am with 10 voters on the queue.

At the Viewing Centre Polling Unit in Jiwa, voters were seen waiting for electoral officials.

In some parts of Kuje Area Council, there was however a high turnout of enthusiastic voters.

At the various polling units 001 and 002 inside the Science Primary School, Agwan- Gade in the area, most of the voters had arrived as early as 6am waiting for the commencement of polls.

Security personnel are on ground while INEC ad hoc staff were seen trying to set up their voting cubicles and other logistics.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria