… demand accountable, credible leadership

… says we are ready to vote for change

By Luminous Janamike and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the 2022 Federal Capital Territory Council elections, 20 Kuje Communities have lamented the poor state of their regions, demanding accountability and credible leadership from the incoming Kuje Area Council Chairman.

The 20 communities drawn from, Dafara, Shetuko, Pada, Peggi, Rije, Kuyizhi, Gbaupe, Pavu, Kayarda, Sauka, Sundaba, Gafere, Pasali, Gaube, Bamshi, Gade, Gadolo, Tika, Sabo and Gidan Bawa, bemoaned poor water supply, bad roads and lack of electricity.

The communities tabled their complaints at an event organised by the100 Women Lobby Group, with the theme: “improving electoral integrity and accountability in Nigeria project,” in Dafara Community, Kuje-Abuja.

Addressing newsmen, Program Officer, 100 Women Lobby Group, Ojeaga Henrietta, expressed optimism that women will turn up in mass to vote and also vote for women in other area councils.

She further advocated for the participation of more women in politics as well as the actualisation of the 35 per cent affirmative action.

Her words, “This event is all about gathering rural women in their various communities, women who are leaders in their communities and making them meet up with the various party candidates so that they can hold them accountable for this upcoming elections.

“We are sensitising them about voting and voting from their conscience, to vote what is right and vote for their fellow women. We are optimistic that these women will vote more women into power.

“We are advocating for more women in leadership and also appealing for the realisation of the 35 per cent affirmative action. We are also pleading and requesting that the government makes this action a reality, they need to pass the bill.”

Fielding questions from journalists, a resident of Tika community, Kuje Area Council, Joseph Mary, gave her appreciation to the 100 Women Lobby Group for the sensitization and also the platform to air their grievances.

Another resident, Women Leader, Dafara Community, Naomi Wisdom, said women are ready to vote and vote for change. She vowed that women from different communities would come out in mass to cast their votes.

