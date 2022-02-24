Damian Chukwuemeka popularly known as GY (Get Yours) is a ballard Rap Artist and song writer under NO BLAGADA ENTERTAINMENT his genry of music are Afro Hip Hop and Conscious Music which he pinpoint as his motivation.

He is a full Nigerian by Nationality currently based in the South South Region of the country Portharcourt.

His journey of music which he said was not an easy one started in 2010 at Abia State University where he was a student, the journey continued after his education he has to move to Ghana and came back to Nigeria to continue the chase for his career (Music) it wasn’t easy for him after his return that was how he got his slogan (NO BLAGADA).

His inspiration is so earthy which comes from Nature, the Day to Day activities, Human Beings, the choice music he listens and the Good and Ugly. He has been in the industry for couple of years of which he got some amazing singles under his names that has gotten massive audience and also collaborations, although he hasn’t gotten the attentions he deserve which he believe that the world will hear him soon because in life there is no rewind but only forward and for him forward he is going.

GY just dropped a new single titled WHAT IF which is currently available on all platforms for streams/download and currently gaining a massive challenge on tiktok.

GY is currently available for any shows, Events, Functions and can be reached through his social medias @gy_damian