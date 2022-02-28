The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Monday appealed to Lagos residents to protect road drains and other infrastructure from all forms of abuse and damage.

Fashola made the appeal during an inspection tour of the ongoing Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway reconstruction project in Lagos.He said Nigerians should take ownership of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway and other projects, and put a stop to all forms of road abuse.The minister decried dumping of refuse in drains of the ongoing project and others across the state, soliciting the support of residents on proper refuse disposal.

Fashola said the federal government was including beautification to the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki road construction project, as part of measures towards protection of Lagos bridges. He said people carried out various forms of businesses and activities under the bridges that caused fire and various other degrees of damage to the infrastructure because they saw unmanned areas and occupied them.

The minister said beautification was included in the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway project to both provide aesthetics and protection for the road, bridges and the environment.

While inspecting the beautification under the Liverpool Bridge in Apapa, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos Mr Olukayode Popoola, briefed the minister on progress of work towards construction of a recreation/relaxation facility under the bridge.

Popoola, alongside a consultant, explained how the design accommodated concrete stalls for a fish market where people come straight from the jetty.NAN reports that the Liverpool Round About/bridge is the beginning of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway reconstruction project.Fashola said Apapa was wearing a new look with the construction of a garden under Liverpool bridge to dissuade unauthorised persons from occupying the space.

He said that the government was also considering relocating car dealers around Berger/Mile Two axis to stop the trend of selling cars on road sides.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola had an interactive meeting with the leadership of the United Berger Motors Dealers Association near Mile 2.

After extensive deliberation, the car dealers agreed to the terms of relocation off the highway.

Fashola said to the dealers,“The most important thing that has happened here today is an agreement that you will move, that is a big step forward”. (NAN)