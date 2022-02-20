By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property at the Muna El- Badawy, Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs Camp, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This was contained in the statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali.

The minister sympathised with the families of those who lost their beloved ones in the fire outbreak.

“Reports reaching me confirms lives were lost, 3,000 shelters destroyed while dozens of households were displaced”, the she said.

Accordingly, the inister said the frequent fire outbreaks in IDP camps is worrisome and the Federal Government and relevant agencies in the states will take measures to forestall future occurrences.

Meanwhile, the minister said, “I have directed the National Emergency Management Agency to immediately dispatch relief materials to the affected victims at the camp while an assessment will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire and also the level of damage”.

Farouq called on all persons living in the IDP Camps to be safety cautious to prevent incidences of fire outbreaks.