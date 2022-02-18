•Sadiya Farouq

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has pledged to support the Police Officers’ Wives Association of Nigeria, POWA, in the empowerment of its members through the federal government’s social safety programmes.

A statement, Thursday night by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze,said,”The Minister made the pledge when the management and executive members of POWA, led by its national President, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday.”

According to the statement,”Umar Farouq urged the members to key into the National Home Grown School Feeding for pupils in public primary schools (primary 1-3 ) and also apply for interest free loans for vulnerable women in their communities through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme GEEP.”

“An Association like POWA is very critical to the society especially when it comes to improving the lives of women and children. I believe that there are many areas that we can collaborate. As you are aware, the mandate of the ministry is to provide interventions to the poor and vulnerable in the country and those affected by disasters.

“One of these intervention programmes that is significant to the partnership we are going to have with your association is the National Social Investment Programme where we have four flagship empowerment programmes. We will look at how we can incorporate the Police Children’s school into the school Feeding programme. That is already in the pipeline. We also provide soft loans for market women through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme GEEP. The women in the Mammy market and barracks can also benefit from these interest free loans in other to boost their capital.

“The N-Power programme for graduate and non-graduate will also be of immense value to the youths in the barracks as this will also help them to acquire life skills.

Most of all, we will like to partner with POWA in the Alternate School Programme to ensure that all children are empowered with basic education wherever they are”,it quoted her as saying.

It further read:”Earlier, the POWA President

commended the Minister for her effective management of massive humanitarian challenges faced by the nation due to banditry, militancy and terrorism.

“Considering the harsh realities of climate change, economic down turn, Covid 19 pandemic, insurgency, banditry amongst others, women are the most vulnerable in humanitarian challenges, disaster and social wrongs and it is on this note we have come to solicit your support and partnership with POWA”.

“Hajiya Hajara also sought the provision of covid 19 palliatives and provision of soft loans for vulnerable women in the barracks to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

“She also promised that the palliatives if given to them, will be deployed judiciously to support families of officers who are at the fore front of safeguarding the nation.”

The POWA boss said,“We hope that this will strengthen the bond of friendship between POWA and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in building the Nigeria of our dreams.”