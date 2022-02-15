Famcoiner has emerged the first African token to launch on the trending metaverse; on it you play to earn games and NFTs.

Recall January 1, when the CEO of famcoin tradings F. Olakunle Famola announced the launch of its own token the famcoinverse with a whopping new and exclusive Jaguar 2020, according to Instablog9ja “https://www.instagram.com/p/CYL9rGqLcWw/?utm_medium=copy_link”

The CEO who is a national of Nigeria who started trading cryptocurrency since 2015 during his undergraduate level and his team members named Simon and Saelee from United state and Simon from Iran have set to launch the token with great game features, NFTs, staking and other great utilities that will enhance demand of the token worldwide to make price stable and always see green candles.

According to source, the CEO Famcoiner mentioned that the tokenomics of the project will be so good that there will be price stability as there will be some percentage token reflections to the liquidity pool in order to stabilize the price of the token hence price will not dump.

The explosion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in blockchain gaming reflects a compelling use case where unique digital collectibles serve as the gate pass to the metaverse.

The metaverse is an emerging world built inside web 3.0 and features blockchain games, marketplaces, social platforms, and many other aspects that merge in a central virtual realm

Famcoinverse is inspired by the Facebook Metaverse concept and aims to capitalize on the frenzy around blockchain-based video games and NFTs.

The experienced team behind the project is looking to develop the first 3D virtual reality ecosystem on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), hosting the next generation of blockchain games and NFTs.

Vanguard News