Ex Nigerian beauty queen turned philanthropist, Tracy Solomon have carried out another commendable educational project at the Government Day secondary school, Mayo Dassa, Jalingo, Taraba state in Northwest, Nigeria.

The model who was crowned face of Nigeria 2021 have been at the forefront of the campaign for alleviating poverty and providing basic needs and educational materials for the less privileged children in a bid to help revitalize the dwindling educational system in the Northern part of the country.

During her recent outing, she offset the tuition fees for 20 students, donated branded bags and over 1000 exercise books. She also gifted the school fully kitted first aid bags and approved a standard football station to enable the students practice soccer.

While giving her speech, the beauty queen expressed concern over the harsh economic condition in the country that have affected most schools and families in the region, adding that efforts should be doubled to help curb the menace.

“My goal and commitment as a queen and philanthropist is to be able to touch lives positively.

“The condition in the country has placed a lot of burden on most families.There are struggles here and there which has led to an increased number of out-of-school students.

“We are happy to be able to provide some of these materials for the students”, the serial entrepreneur cum philanthropist, said.

” I like to thank Commodore Bushi and my organisation (face of Nigeria Pageant) for this wonderful platform and also my family and everyone who supported me on this project.

” Lastly, for everyone present at this occasion and my special invitees, I am overly honoured and grateful to have you all here. I am also using this opportunity to call on everyone to show more concern to the needs of the disadvantaged amongst us, and I pray that we will all live to see the Nigeria of our dream.”, she added

Some of the high profile personnel present at the event includes: Commissioner of Education Taraba state, directors of the ministry of Education, Traditional Head of Mayo Dasa, Hon Commodore Buchi and some other Taraba state Government officials.