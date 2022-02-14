By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Experts have decried the continued misconception about family planning and called on governments at all levels and other stakeholders to play the expected roles to correct the errors so they do not derail the uptake of family planning among women of childbearing ages.

The experts at a media forum held in Jos, organized by Pathfinder International stated that family planning has nothing to scare anyone as planning is needed in all spheres of family life including childbirth.

A Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, Professor Josiah Mutihir stressed, “family planning is still grossly misunderstood,” yet, “family planning is very vital and must be encouraged for developmental purpose.”

Professor Mutihir who is also the Chairman, Voice for Family Planning and Reproductive Health Centre, V4FPRHC, commended the Plateau State government for creating a budget line for family planning and called for timely release of funds to ensure family planning activities are carried out in the State.

He maintained it is a minus to the society when women of childbearing ages, willing to take family planning services are denied access due to paucity of funds.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, represented by Deputy Director, Public Health, Mrs. Elsie Rengkwar appreciated Pathfinder International for its roles in enhancing sound reproductive health and urged the media to make deliberate efforts to clear the misconception and myths about family planning in the State.

The Coordinator of Family Planning in the State Primary Health Care Development Board, Rahila Telfim, in her presentation disclosed the State government released the sum of N10 Million from the “save 1 million lives fund” for family planning activities.

Though inadequate, she stated the fund facilitated the provision of commodities for the end-users, adding they are working to improve the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) in the State.

She disclosed 742 Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities both private and public are offering family planning services in the State but some challenges encountered for effective service delivery include; inadequately skilled service providers, poverty, ignorance, lack/inadequate supply of consumables, and the inability of the funds for last-mile distribution to be released promptly.

She appealed for timely approval and release of budgeted funds as well as the creation of a separate budget line for Adolescent and Youth Reproductive Health (AYRH) in the State.

Earlier, the Media and Communication officer of Pathfinder International, Bayo Ewuola commended media practitioners for their role in making the family planning service more acceptable despite challenges being faced, stressing that “over the past years, Plateau State has made tremendous progress in family planning issues; around funding and policies,” and urged that the conversation be sustained to make family planning more acceptable.

He called on the State and local governments to make more financial commitment and ensure there is a supportive policy environment on family planning issues.

Meanwhile, Wika Gofwen, the Media Officer, V4FPRHC tasked participants drawn from the print and electronic media with putting forward correct information about family planning to clear the doubts on the minds of the people.