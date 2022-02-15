.



.Says, Oshiomhole high-handed, but Buni poisoning APC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has written President Muhammadu Buhari intimating him of plans to sabotage the scheduled February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Accusing the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of not doing enough to show that it was ready to conduct a free, fair and credible exercise, Lukman in the open letter dated February 15 queried whether the CECPC is now an undertaker, as opposed to its Caretaker mandate.

“Your Excellency, every committed leader and member of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), is very apprehensive that with less than two weeks to the scheduled February 26, 2022 National Convention, preparations are very low key, to put it very mildly”, he stated.

Lukman declared that a Caretaker Committee, which is expected to open a new democratically vibrant life for the party as well as facilitate internal party contests, “is more and more becoming an Undertaker Committee working to end every democratic life existing in the party by blocking every internal party contest”.

Noting that everything in the party is being reduced to decisions of some party leaders, the former PGF boss said if the Comrade Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC “was highhanded, intimidating and trampling on the democratic life of party leaders and members, the CECPC led by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni is administering poison, thereby destroying every democratic practice in the party and preparing every stage for the burial rite of APC as a party”.

According to him, there is no indication that sub-committees have been set up to drive processes of organising the Convention, noting that every day, party members wake up to different speculations about either Governors planning a meeting to decide on zoning or Governors going to be meeting with the president.

Lukman added that based on the schedule of the Convention as issued by the CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe on January 19, 2022, Sales of Forms to all aspirants is supposed to commence February 14, 2022.

“As it is, today, February 15, 2022, forms are not available anywhere and the excuse from all available sources is that unless zoning of offices to be contested are decided, forms will not be available. Why has the CECPC not concluded on zoning up till now? When will they conclude on it?

“Looking at the schedule of the Convention, the CECPC is expected to publish Convention Sub-Committees on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The question is, has the Sub-Committees been set up and are already working? If they have, what are these Sub-Committees and who are the members? If not, when will they be set up? What are the details of these Committees and their mandates, which is to be implemented within less than one week to the Convention?”, He queried

He added that “the way the CECPC is approaching the organization of the National Convention gives enough ground to suspect internal sabotage”.

“Is the leadership of the CECPC working to ensure that the Convention doesn’t hold on February 26, 2022? Recall that initially, the Convention was scheduled to hold on December 28, 2021. Through consultations, it was moved to February 5, 2022. Unfortunately, we found ourselves, as a party, in the embarrassing situation of having to contend with speculations about the alleged ambition of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni to manipulate his emergence as the substantive National Chairman of the party, which means a reluctance to organize the National Convention and handover to elected leadership. Somehow, here we are, from February 5, 2022, the Convention had to be moved to February 26, 2022.

“Even while consultations were going on leading to the decision to move the Convention to February 26, 2022, there were media speculations that the leadership of the CECPC want the Convention moved to either May or June 2022. Some sponsored media campaigns were openly promoted to canvass for these positions. Although the alleged ambition of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni to emerge as the substantive National Chairman is very difficult to believe, however, with the way the leadership of CECPC under his watch is sluggishly handling the organisation of the National Convention, it gives strong credibility to the speculation”, Lukman added.

He stated that the CECPC leadership is using sophisticated strategies to force the hands of party leaders, including blackmails and wildcat promises of electoral opportunity to emerge as candidates of APC for the 2023 elections.

Noting that the APC is faced with a very critical situation, as a party, the ex-PGF boss added that Sadly, there are some APC leaders, including the leadership of the CECPC who believe that they can manipulate every situation to impose their choices on the party without going through the needed processes as established in the constitution of the APC.

“We can’t be a part of change and overlook situations whereby these very leaders continue to take us and the country back to the dark days when party politics is reduced to the circus of undemocratic practices. This is a very painful reality, which must be urgently redressed.

“Your Excellency, beyond manipulating situations in the party to impose their choices on party leaders, members and Nigerians, these few party leaders led by the leadership of the CECPC are very intolerant to criticisms. This is no longer the party, Your Excellency, together with all the founding leaders negotiated to establish. It is quite nostalgic to recall that some of us even opposed Your Excellency’s aspiration to emerge as the Presidential Candidate of our party in 2014. But that did not prevent you from relating with us as loyal members of our party. Now, even if one supports the aspirations of some of our leaders but disagree with them on any issue, such a person risks being declared an enemy”, he added.

He said in addition to ensuring that issues around zoning offices and setting up all the Sub-Committees for the Convention are decided immediately and sales of forms to aspiring candidates also commenced immediately, it may be important to hold a consultative meeting with all critical stakeholders, especially members of the National Caucus of the party.

A national chairmanship aspirant and Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha has however dismissed concerns of any plot to derail the convention.

He expressed optimism that the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party is working to arrive at the best option for the convention.

Speaking in a telephone interview, he said; “We await our CECPC to give us the roadmap. I know they have been meeting and they have been strategizing, meeting with the governors to look at the best options for us so that we can have a rancour-free convention.

“So, for me, it is a work in progress and we will always give them the benefit of the doubt to come out with the best option for us. So, I do not have any negative perceptions about whatever is happening. I believe we are all in this together and we all want the best for our party.

“I only enquired by phone to know if the forms were ready and I was told the forms were not yet ready and so I did not read any meaning to it or any negative connotation to the current situation. I just believe that all hands are on deck and they are still working to see that they bring out the best option for us”, Mustapha added.

