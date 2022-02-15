By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Lukman has written President Muhammadu Buhari, intimating him of plans to sabotage the scheduled February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He accused the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of not doing enough to show that it was ready to conduct a free, fair and credible exercise.

Lukman, in the open letter dated February 15, queried whether the CECPC is now an undertaker, as opposed to its caretaker mandate.

He wrote that ” every committed leader and member of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), is very apprehensive that with less than two weeks to the scheduled February 26, 2022 National Convention, preparations are very low key, to put it very mildly.”

Lukman declared that a Caretaker Committee, which is expected to open a new democratically vibrant life for the party as well as facilitate internal party contests, “is more and more becoming an Undertaker Committee working to end every democratic life existing in the party by blocking every internal party contest”.

He noted that everything in the party is being reduced to decisions of some party leaders.

The former PGF boss said if the Comrade Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC “was highhanded, intimidating and trampling on the democratic life of party leaders and members, the CECPC led by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni is administering poison, thereby destroying every democratic practice in the party and preparing every stage for the burial rite of APC as a party.”

According to him, there is no indication that sub-committees have been setup to drive processes of organising the Convention.

He added that every day, party members wake up to different speculations about either governors planning a meeting to decide on zoning or going to be meeting with the President.

