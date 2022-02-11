ABUJA—Lawyers for the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, in the case between it and its erstwhile acting director-general, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, have rebuffed allegations in the media of plots by the security agency to compromise the court case pending over his dismissal.

Wale Adesokan, SAN, acting on behalf of the NIA in a letter to Kanu Agabi, who is lawyer to Ambassador Dauda, particularly expressed concern over a communication by him (Agabi) to the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in which it was imputed that the NIA was plotting, among others, to arrest Ambassador Dauda.

While expressing concern that Agabi wrote Malami and copied others in the letter that was circulated in the media space in January, the NIA legal team expressed concern that they were not copied.

The NIA also strongly rebuffed insinuations that it was plotting to compromise the judgment, saying it was already on appeal and was looking expeditiously to the determination of its appeal against the judgment won by Ambassador Dauda.

The letter to Agabi, dated February 4, 2022, read thus: ”We continue to act as solicitors to the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, the Appellant in the above-mentioned appeal in respect of which you authored a letter dated January 11, 2022, to persons not parties in the matter but did not consider it necessary to copy us.

”You also went as far as copying the letter to our client as though it has ceased to be the practice that once a counsel enters appearance for a party, it is to that counsel that communications to that party ought to be directed.

”We wish to respond to your letter under reference as follows: ‘It is a rather surprising departure from the professional ethics of the Bar that in a matter or matters in which a Senior Advocate of Nigeria represented and still represents the Defendants/Appellants, a letter of that magnitude, which indubitably has put the conduct of a party to the proceedings in issue, is addressed and delivered to non-parties thereto. ”

”It is made worse by your failure to add us to the so many persons you copied. With the greatest respect to you, it is professionally discourteous and not in the best interest of the Bar for anyone to sidestep counsel on record in the matter and address directly a letter of complaint, as in this case, to third parties who are neither parties on record nor counsel thereof.