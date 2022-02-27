Recently, our correspondent had an interesting chit-chat with the CEO of Dranchi event in Abuja, where she spoke on why every event needs an event coordinator to organize a top-notch events.

During the chat, the entrepreneur enthusiast, said that she began to work from the age of sixteen immediately she lost her father. And got her first paying job while modelling and ushering for FMCG brands as an undergraduate student of University of Calabar.

According to her, she said a few months after her graduation from the foremost university, that she got another job in Port Harcourt even before her compulsory NYSC services.

‘’ I went for the interview and the expatriates were impressed about my skills and I was employed as the company’s clerk. I earned a reasonable salary while doing the job ‘’

She also stated that she got the inspiration for her business when she and her siblings went for a vacation in Cape Town, South Africa. As she spoke to our correspondent, she said she got inspired from what she saw during the vacation to become an event coordinator.

‘’ My siblings and I went for holiday in Cape Town and I noticed how people were taking pictures. Although they loved the view and the serenity but they were not looking coordinated with their pose and all that. So, I thought of helping total strangers when taking pictures. I would tell them to pose like this or like that. And they were really loving the picture. Since then, I began to ponder on what to do. And it was from that moment, I understood that one needs to be intentional with your pictures and this gave birth to Dranchi.’’

The fasting leading event coordinator in Abuja also told our correspondent what she did when she get the idea of her company. In her response, she elucidated that, the moment of nurturing the idea, she was actually working with the ministry of culture and tourism. And it through the ministry she began to carry out some of her personal works.

‘’ I was privileged to work with my mentor; Mrs Chaka Balogun, who was a senior adviser to the then Minister of Tourism and Culture; Mr Edem Duke. I was her personal assistant and also the personal assistant to the minister. So, when she is not around, I also attended to the minister. My first major event was the centenary city. That was between 2013 and 2014. I was the one that coordinated the ushers, the guests of the minister. After that I worked with my mentor for the facilitating Nigeria, who also taught me all the things I knew about event coordination and all that. I worked with her. And before then, former President Goodluck Jonathan had female cabinet ministers. So, what we did when we were launching this facilitating Nigeria was that we trained young kids from age 6 to 12 on how to represent the ministers. We did the coordination inside Aso Villa and the president was so impressed and the ministers ‘’

However, during the chit-chat with our correspondent, the multifaceted event coordinator also told us that running an event coordinator business is totally different from an event planner job. In addition, she said, the event coordinator personnel coordinates the event and ensure that the clients enjoy the service, by giving them the value for their money.

Also, she also addressed the point that event coordinators are also needed when doing photo shoot. Meanwhile, she opined: ‘’ people need event coordinator to help them guide them from their outfit, hair, makeup, accessories, and shoes because I believe one has to be intentional when taking pictures. ‘’

‘’ We also follow up with the photographer to make sure he/she delivers a quality picture for you. We bridge the gap. Well, for those who have the idea of what they want but don’t know what to do; this is where we come in. We create a mood board with whatever theme they are looking for— be it vintage theme or normal theme ‘’ she attested.