By Chris Onuoha

Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos which offers care across a range of specialty has added to its services open-heart and spine surgeries as well as carried out advanced first of its kind paediatric surgeries.

The 165-bed tertiary, multispecialty hospital commissioned in March 2021, has become one of the foremost hospitals in Nigeria with top-tier expertise in various surgical subspecialties providing quality and accessible care to patients.

This was made known to the public during a press conference held recently at the facility centre, attended by the lead clinical team that include Dr Vaja Harish, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon; Dr Serge Rasskazoff, a double trained and board-certified neurosurgeon; Dr Arua Igwe Obasi, the lead Paediatric Surgeon; Dr. Augustine Olugbemi, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon and Dr. Rajeev Bhandari, the Chief Executive Officer, Evercare Hospital Lekki.

Rajeev Bhandari, during the conference revealed that the facility’s core focus in ensuring quality healthcare delivery is driven by innovation, accessibility and clinical excellence and outstanding clinical outcomes. “We remain committed on our journey to transforming healthcare by elevating the standards of service delivery,” remarked Bhandari.

While noting that 2021 was indeed a year of clinical milestones for Evercare Hospital, he expounded on the clinical successes reached by the facility.

“On the 30th of November 2021, Evercare Hospital Lekki carried out its first Open Heart surgery (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft). The Patient was a 56-year-old male who was diagnosed of Triple Vessel Disease (TVD) which is an extreme form of coronary artery disease (CAD). The patient was also diagnosed to be hypertensive and diabetic and had suffered a heart attack prior to undergoing the surgery which made it almost impossible to be a candidate for the surgery, and Dr Vaja Harish, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon was the Lead surgeon amongst the team of caregivers who assisted in the surgery,” he said.

He mentioned that Dr Harish performed the hospital’s first ever Coronary Artery Bypass Graft in the hospital (CABG) which according to Harish was a huge privilege to further re-emphasize the fact that collaborative effort among our team of caregivers, delivery of medical excellence as well as providing exceptional patient care through outstanding medical outcomes remains the goal at Evercare.

Bhandari also said that in November 2021, Dr Serge Rasskazoff, a double trained and board-certified neurosurgeon in North America and Europe, performed spine surgeries at the hospital which included a Lumber Open Spine Fusion (3 Level and 1 Level), and an Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusin Plus Bone Graft.

Rasskazoff explained, “With the prevalence of lower back pain in Africa ranging from 28% to as high as 74% in some African countries, which is equally comparable to other developed countries, there is a need to advocate and bring awareness to the resident community that quality Neurological care and treatment can be gotten locally here at Evercare Hospital”.

Speaking further, Dr. Bhandari said that Evercare Hospital Lekki also recorded another ground-breaking moment in the hospital on the 30th of December 2021, as they conducted the First Laparoscopic Thoracoscopic Repair of Oesophageal Atresia with Tracheoesophageal fistula on a 3-day old infant in the country.

The 3-day old neonate presented with severe respiratory distress, an inability to pass a feeding tube for liquid nutrients and had 3 previous episodes of cardiac arrests. He said that the surgery performed by the Lead Paediatric Surgeon, Dr Arua Igwe Obasi lasted about 3 hours and had a very successful outcome, and that the infant has commenced oral feeding and has since been discharged.

For Dr Arua Igwe, the lead Paediatric Surgeon on the case, he said, “When the 3-day old arrived at Evercare, his history presented severe respiratory distress, foaming of saliva in the mouth since birth, and he already had 3 episodes of cardiac arrests requiring resuscitation. Upon proper diagnosis and preparation, we were then able to successfully perform a laparoscopic thoracoscopic repair of an Oesophageal Atresia with Tracheoesophageal fistula.

In simple terms, I used a minimally invasive approach to repair his ruptured oesophagus. It is worthy to note that using this Laparoscopic technique for this specific procedure on a 3-day neonate is a first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa and is indeed a ground-breaking moment for us all in healthcare especially because the mortality rate for this diagnosis in this part of the world is above 95 percent.”

Continuing, Dr. Bhandari noted that Evercare’s facility is equipped with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure and diagnostic services, with core focus specialties including Cardiac and Interventional Cardiology, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Mother & Child Services, Critical Care & Emergency Medicine. “We remain committed to delivering on our healthcare mission to ensure continuous quality improvement and adherence to international standards of healthcare,” Bhandari added.

On a global perspective, Bhandari disclosed that Evercare Group has responded to a global challenge to ensure good and accessible healthcare for all by providing to those living in emerging markets as a pillar to support sustainable economic development.

“With this, the Evercare Group is leading the way in transforming the traditional healthcare model through its integrated cross-continents platform, its impact driven model and quality driven hospitals. The Evercare Group operates as an integrated healthcare delivery platform in emerging markets across Africa and South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Nigeria,” remarked Bhandari.

He said the Group’s portfolio includes 29 hospitals, 16 clinics, 75 diagnostics centers and two brownfield assets. With these according to him, Evercare is proud to be the most diverse healthcare group in the countries it operates in with 10,350 employees working together to develop a systemic healthcare change in emerging markets.

However, Bhandari mentioned among other things, Evercare community services which is done in collaboration with other facilities around. He disclosed that the Hospital will be training medical personnel that wil facilitate the works of the team leaders locally. This according to him, will also be in collaboration with indigenous hospitals.