By Cynthia Alo

A group of foreign investors under the auspices of the European Business Chamber Nigeria (EuroCham), has indicated that European Union trade and investment are very much on top of its priorities, and they are also key priorities in the partnership between the European Union and Nigeria.

Speaking at the meeting of a delegation of European Union officials last weekend in Lagos with members of the European Business Chamber Nigeria (EuroCham) to discuss opportunities and challenges of doing business in the country, Samuela Isopi, the EU Ambassador in Nigeria, said the meeting gave opportunity to underline the fact that trade and investment are very much on top of EU priorities, and they are also key priorities in the partnership between the European Union and Nigeria.

EuroCham is a business group uniting the main European investors and corporate organisations in Nigeria.

Isopi stated: “The European Union as a bloc is already Nigeria’s largest trading partner and also the European Union is a very important investor in Nigeria. “We have European companies that have been here for a long time, that contribute to creating jobs and to the economic development of the country.”

She said the EU would continue its dialogue with the Nigerian government on how to reinforce the economic partnership between the two entities.

“Because development is about the private sector, about developing the economy, and when I say private sector it’s not only to attract or help European Union companies but also create good conditions for the Nigerian private sector to be able to contribute to the development of the country,” she added.

The meeting afforded members of the EuroCham to highlight some of the challenges their businesses face in the country.

“These challenges are faced by both European and Nigerian companies and the companies of any other country. So this is part of our dialogue, to see how together we can help improve the business environment and how together we can actually deal with these challenges,” Isopi said.

John Taylor, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS’ Head of Trade and Economics Section, said as Nigeria’s largest trading partner, the EU is committed to supporting the Nigerian government in developing its economy.