President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, returned to Abuja after attending the sixth Europe-Africa Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The presidential aircraft carrying the Nigerian leader and some of his aides, landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 5.28p.m.

The President was welcomed at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other senior government officials.

Buhari departed the country on Feb. 16, to join other African and European leaders to discuss issues of mutual concerns to both continents.

These included; Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.

While in Brussels, the President apart from actively participating in the sixth EU-AU Summit, held various bilateral meetings with world leaders including the Presidents of Algeria, South Africa, Prime Minister of Ethiopia under the auspices of the “G4”.

During the G4 meeting, the leaders resolved to strengthen the platform for the resolution of the various issues confronting the African continent.

The G4 Platform, an initiative of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was set up toward discussing and proffering solutions as well as aggregating positions to ensure that the African Union carried its work forward successfully, efficiently and quickly too.

In his contribution at a roundtable discussion on Peace, Security and Governance at the summit, Buhari called on European leaders to lend their weight to measures put in place by the African Union to stem the tide of unconstitutional leadership changes, rearing its head again on the continent.

He equally stressed the need to nip the root causes of extremism, conflicts and tensions in Africa at inception.

NAN

