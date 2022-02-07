The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) will, on Tuesday, hold a one day Summit on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Enugu.

The Summit, according to the Chairman of ESIRS, Prince Emeka Odo, will bring together top government functionaries and technocrats to formulate and agree on strategies to achieve Enugu State government’s robust N34billion IGR target as contained in this year’s budget.

Prince Odo, who disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is expected to declare the Summit open, added that those to attend the strategic event include the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development; the Commissioner for Budget; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Financial Matters; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance; the Accountant General; the Executive Secretary, the Enugu State Economic Planning Commission; the Chairman of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service; all Directors in the Service; the Permanent Secretary and Directors of Finance of all the major revenue generating ministries and parastatals; the Registrar and Bursar of all state government owned tertiary institutions in the State, among others.

He pointed out that the Summit is being organized by ESIRS in collaboration with the Enugu State Economic Planning Commission.