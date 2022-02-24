HR Advisor, certified Identity & Communication coach and founder of Red Instinxts, Stephanie Kadiri “StephREDD” is set to host the 3rd edition of her highly acclaimed summit, the UR³ (Unveil, Review, Redefine & Relaunch) Conference.



Billed for February 25, 2022, the conference aims to infuse in participants the resilience required to navigate physical, emotional, and socio-economic challenges.

Themed “Onward and Forward”, the hybrid event is expected to draw a global audience with a distinguished array of world-class speakers coming together to equip participants with the right mindset to progressively navigate life’s various seasons and commit to creating the future that they desire.

Expected speakers are the President/CEO of IDI US Inc, Dr. Eric Zackrison; Developmental Psychologist & Life Coach, Dr. Ruth Goma; President, SOBCAonline, Sam Obafemi; CHO of Graeme Blaque Advisory, Zeal Akaraiwe; Director of Being Human Group, Magriet Mouton and Mental Performance Coach/CEO of WINBOX Dr. Deji Osasona. With over 150 years of cumulative experience and expertise, they will be sharing practical insights respectively on topics covering Critical Thinking, Therapy, Business & Financial Intelligence, Wealth Creation and Mental Health.

“This 3rd edition, the UR³ Conference will be a hybrid”. said Stephanie Kadiri “StephREDD”, convener of the forum said.

“We’re welcoming participants from all parts of the world to instruct, empower and liberate as many as possible from the shackles of trauma and depression so that they can progressively reinvent themselves and thrive because we recognise that adversity is not limited to race, colour, region or nationality.” she added.

Speaking on what attendees will gain at this year’s Conference, she revealed that UR³ is an avenue to instruct and empower conference attendees while speaking directly to real-life issues in a way that will help them to better navigate challenges in their personal and professional lives which will consequently affect personal, organisational and societal productivity.

Participants will also have access to confidential therapy and coaching sessions with professional Coaches and Therapists as there will be live coaching and therapy booths for registered attendees.