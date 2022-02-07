By Peter Egwuatu

Mixed sentiment pervaded the Nigerian stock market last week as investors stepped up positions in dividend earning stocks amidst profit takings on the back of January capital gains in the exchange.

Ahead of the 2021 financial results announcements most investors took speculative positions on mostly blue chips, a sentiment that drove gains to over N2.8 trillion in January. The favoured stocks were still attracting the investors’ bullish interest as at last weekend.

READ ALSO:Invest in cyclical, high yield stocks, analysts tell investors

Meanwhile, profit takers have reared up bear run on many stocks also at the backdrop of the January gains, deflating the four weeks stretch gains recorded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX this year

The profit taking pushed the All-Share Index down by 0.12 % to close at 47,279.92 points from 47,329.90 the previous week. Consequently, the market shed N127 billion as market capitalisation which represents the value of all investments in the market, dropped to N25.477 trillion from N25.504 trillion the previous week.

The Month-to-Date, MtD, and Year-to-Date, YtD, returns stood at 1.4% and 10.7%, respectively. Activity levels were decent, as trading volume and value rose by 23.2% and 2.8% Week-on-Week, W-o-W, respectively.

Performance across sectors was mixed, as the Insurance (-0.9%), Consumer Goods (-0.6%), and Oil and Gas (-0.2%) indices recorded losses while the Banking (+0.2%) index was the sole gainer. The Industrial Goods index closed flat.

Commenting on market development, analysts at Cordros Research stated: “In the short term, we expect the bulls to continue to rotate their portfolio towards dividend-paying stocks ahead of 2021full year dividend declarations, even as institutional investors continue to search for clues on the direction of yields in the Fixed Income, FI, market.

However, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Also commenting, analysts at Vetiva Research, said: “In what will shape the market, we saw a slight recovery in the banking space today, however, market traded bearish as most of the sectors closed in the red. We expect the new week to start off with mixed sentiment, amid cherry-picking activities.”

Analyst at InvestData Consulting Limited said: “The volatility and mixed sentiment were as result of demand for dividend paying stocks by investors, whereas traders were cashing out profits in positions that soared on January effects rally so far, as more companies notified the exchange of their board meetings and closed periods during the session.”