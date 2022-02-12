By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Karshi, a community located in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, witnessed impressive turnout of voters in Saturday’s Area Council Polls in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

But in spite of the early arrival of voters, electoral officers and security personnel, accreditation and voting were delayed owing to a malfunctioning Biometric Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, in the polling units visited by our correspondent.

At Polling Unit 005, Karshi Ward 8, voters in their numbers were left frustrated as BVAS failed in its accreditation duty for long, leaving a lot voters frustrated.

In a chat with our correspondent, Abdulkadir Dauda, Assistant Polling Unit Officer, commended voters for their who waited for accreditation to enable them cast their ballot.

According to him, the BVAS device was not completely ineffective, noting that while some voters had no trouble getting accredited; others waited for between ten to fifteen minutes to have theirs done.

“It is the BVAS,” he said, assuring however that “we have reported the development to INEC and they told us to keep trying. They told us that the problem was not peculiar to our location (Karshi) because other polling units were facing the same problem. They told us to keep trying and so far, the system is getting better now. You can see them voting seamlessly one after the other.”

The delay in accreditation elicited anger from the voters, some of whom threatened to go home if the situation was not addressed.

Mrs. Ann Orji who said she arrived Karshi/Kutare PU005 45 minutes before officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC came, said failure of voters to queue up as has been the tradition made the whole process slow and frustrating.

“I may be left with no option but to go home. I came here very early this morning. We initially lined up but some boys disrupted the whole thing. They used to call names alphabetically but this is not the case today,” she lamented.

Although Vanguard sighted no trace of manipulation, a voter, Mrs. Juliet Martins attributed the rowdiness at Ward 8 to ploy to cause confusion and tilt the exercise in favour of a political party.

She said, “I think they want to do their wuru wuru (deceit/ manipulation) again. If not, why is the machine not working for for all of us? Why are they attending to anyone who gets across to them without sparing a thought for the queue we formed for the purpose of orderliness?

“They may want to favour a particular party but we are here. We won’t leave here without voting,” she added.

She however failed to disclose the political party she believed was getting undue advantage as a result of the development, saying “I don’t know but you will see it.”

At the Local Education Authority, LEA Primary School, Jikwoyi, Polling Units 014, O87, 089, the story was the same. Here, voters arrived early but had to wait for hours for INEC officials and election materials.

Voters and security operatives were seen conversing in low tones about the challenges still being witnessed in the nation’s electoral system after more than two decades of experimenting with democracy.

There was a mild confusion in Karu as voters who arrived to cast their ballot insisted their polling units was 003 while the electoral officers at the venue told Vanguard they were deployed to cover Polling Unit 030. The drama continued until this reporter left for another adjacent suburb for the exercise.

