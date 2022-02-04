By Ikechukwu Odu

One of the University of Nigeria host communities, Obukpa, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Thursday, filed locus in quo interlocutory application, which would compel an Enugu State High Court sitting in Nsukka to visit the scene of alleged environmental degradation by the university on the community.

The Counsel to the plaintiff, C.I Odo, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the court sitting, said that the application has equally asked the court to stop the defendants, UNN and Viagem Property and Investment Limited from further construction work on the 11,900-room hostel allegedly degrading the host’s environment.

Odo argued that visiting the scene of the alleged environmental degradation would validate the claims made by the plaintiff against the defendants.

“Today was the continuation of the suit no N/86/2020, filed by Hon. Nnaemeka Aleke, on behalf of Obukpa community against the University of Nigeria, challenging the nuisance created by the University of Nigeria in the community. Prior to now, the activities of the university in the indiscriminate building of structures is threatening the existence of Obukpa community. The new structure that has just been awarded is being sited into an erosion direction thereby blocking free flow of erosion in the community.

“Part of the locus in quo interlocutory application we filed is to enable the court visit the the scene of incident to see what is actually happening there. It would look illusory if we are just talking. By the time the court visits the place, it would see the threatening or pulling down of structures, destruction of the access road of the community, the level of mosquito infestation in that community as a result of terrible flooding.

“We are not against the University of Nigeria, instead we are saying that anything that would benefit the entire community should not suffocate us. Even if the community does not complain, it is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the University to create proper erosion channel without being prompted, ” the Counsel explained.

He also said that the matter has been adjourned to April 7, 2022 for ruling on the interlocutory application.

In his reaction, the Eze Ideke 1 of Opi Ancient Kingdom, HRM, Eze Willy Ezeugwu, while condemning the activities of the University of Nigeria on Obukpa community said it was against the natural law of justice for the university to punish its host.

The monarch explained that the community is not against development but that the university should not cause humanitarian crises through its construction works in any of the host communities.

The plaintiff, Hon. Aleke, said that the filing of the suit was necessitated by the long term neglect of the University in providing Corporate Social Responsibility to its hosts.

He said that victory is assured for his community given the avalanche of evidence against the University at their disposal.

In his reaction, the second Counsel to the defendants, O.J Uchenna, while talking with newsmen, said the matter has made substantial progress.

“The plaintiff argued his position why an injunction should be granted, we argued our position why the court should not grant an injunction. The court has adjourned to rule on the point. So, substantial progress was made today,” he said.

Justice Matthew C. O Eluke, who presided over the suit adjourned ruling to April 7, 2022.