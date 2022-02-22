By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of Enugu State council elections, a chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Igbo-Eze North, Hon member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency, Engr. Simon Atigwe has expressed party’s preparedness to win all positions in the council area.

Hon. Atigwe who made this known while speaking during the grand finale of political campaign at his home town, Arji community in Igbo-Eze North, stated that the good work of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and local government chairman, Ejike Itodo has done a lot of campaign for PDP.

He urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote for PDP who has performed well for continuity, stressing that the party will triumph come 23rd of February 2022.

“Igbo-Eze North is PDP and PDP is Igbo-Eze North, so we are ever ready to deliver. Well the good work of local government area, Engr. Ejike Itodo has done a lot, the work of our governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done a lot and it speaks for themselves.

“Our own is just to carry the message to the electorates and they are aware of what is happening. They don’t want any change they want continuity. They are proud of us and happy with us.

“We are not talking of victory this time but triumph. Victory is assured. It’s just celebration. Since 1999 we have not lost any elective post to any other party and we are not going to lose any. So, you can imagine what will change it now that PDP is stronger in the council areas and state.

In his campaign speech, Engr. Itodo commended governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making democracy thrive in Enugu state. He also thanked the people of Igbo-Eze, PDD stakeholders for trusting on him and the electorate for showing him love and promising to vote for him in forthcoming election.

He however, promised to do more on infrastructural development if elected, stressing that his first tenure witnessed a lot of challenges.

“First of all, I want to thank His Excellency, the governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who has made is possible for democracy to continue to thrive in Enugu State. That was why we are even talking about second tenure.

‘I also want to thank the people of Igbo-Eze North, PDP family who have given me the mandate to go for my second tenure. Let me also thank the people of Igbo-Eze North who have shown me love and hope to win this election during our campaign that we are bringing to an end today.

“In our second tenure we thank God Almighty because we faced a lot of challenges during our first tenure, from Covid-19 to Yellow Fever outbreak and insecurity but by special grace of God, those challenges have subsided and we are hopeful that our government will do more this time. We assure the people of Igbo-Eze North that our government will do more on infrastructural development,” he said.