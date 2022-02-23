By Chinedu Adonu, ENUGU

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked two polling units in Enugu during the local government council elections leading to the death of three persons.

Vanguard learnt that the gunmen invaded the polling units at Obeagu ward III in Enugu South and another polling unit at Akpugo, Nkanu East local government area while voting was going on and disrupted the exercise.

Three persons were said to have been killed, while some people escaped with matchet cuts.

Two vehicles were also burnt in the incident.

