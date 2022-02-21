By Ikechukwu Odu

The Special Assistant to the Enugu State Governor on New Media Matters, Mr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, has announced the donation of his one month salary in support of the Peoples Democratic Party led local government campaign ahead of council polls scheduled for February 23 in Enugu State.

Jonathan told newsmen that the donation was the contribution of himself and family towards the success of the party during the council election, adding, “it is a seed my family decided to sow to also support my boss who is the leader of PDP both in the state and the South East in general.”

He said, “Aside the relationship my family has with the governor, I have a duty to ensure the success of whatever project my boss the governor believes in. My family is happy to be associated with the unequalled, uncommon, peaceful and people oriented leadership in Enugu State.”

He said he remained grateful to Gov. Ugwuanyi for giving him the opportunity to work in his government, maintaining that he would continue to reciprocate the gesture in anyway possible.

He enjoined the people of Enugu State to vote for the PDP candidates in the February 23rd council polls.

“The result is now very clear that PDP is ahead of other political parties in the state. You know that a political party is just like a vehicle that conveys people to their destinations, and for that vehicle to arrive safely, it must be fueled and supported through different ways.

“I therefore urge members of the PDP and Ndi Enugu to support and vote for PDP in the forthcoming LG elections for more democracy dividends at the grass roots,” he added.

Jonathan who hails from Alor-Agu in Igbo-Eze South LGA, also urged all the PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the forthcoming LG elections in the state to emulate the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ‘who believes in peaceful style of politics and leadership’.

The governor’s aide commended the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state led by Hon. Chief Augustine Nnamani, for their unalloyed support to the programmes and activities of the government of Gov. Ugwuanyi.

Our correspondent gathered that Jonathan has also been conducting free medical programmes for the poor and indigent ones, donating educational materials to pupils and students, paying school fees to indigent pupils and students, as well as settling medical bills for patients who could not settle their bills after treatment.

One of Jonathan’s gestures that swept the media waves in the recent past was when he paid off the medical bills of a woman who was delivered of quadruplets at Parklane hospital Enugu and was held back by the hospital management due to the abscondment of her husband who could not pay the hospital bills to take his wife and the newly born kids home.