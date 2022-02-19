Former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has made case for Isi-Uzo Local Area of the state to produce the successor of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2023.

This came on day the Senator representing Enugu North senatorial zone, Senator Chuka Utazi, spoke in the same line, saying Enugu North zone where the incumbent governor comes from deserved another eight consecutive years.

Nwodo made the case on Friday when Governor Ugwuanyi led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hierarchy and faithful in the state to rally votes for the party’s chairmanship and councillorship candidates in Igbo-Etiti and Nsukka local governments in the forthcoming council election scheduled for Wednesday next week.

According to him, if power should go to Enugu East, it has to be Isi-Uzo, noting that the people had long been marginalised since they were carved into Enugu East zone, which is predominantly Nkanu people.

It is recalled that Nwodo, speaking on the the zoning of PDP’s presidential ticket on a national television last week explained that the PDP’s idea of zoning was for power to rotate amomg the six geo-political to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

The medical doctor turned politician, who served as both a National Secretary and National Chairman of the PDP, said after power had gone round, the party and nation would be free to then go for the most competent person going forward, irrespective of his zone.

Whereas power is yet to fully rotate among the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, the three senatorial zones of Enugu State have all produced two-term governors since 1999, with Governor Ugwuanyi, who hails from Enugu North, completing his second term in 2023.

However, in what many see as a vault face or different measures for different people, Nwodo canvassed micro-zoning of Enugu’s gubernatorial position to Isi-Uzo LGA in Enugu, hinging his proposition on what he termed justice for Isi-Uzo, not competence.

As the scheming over which zone should produce the next governor in 2023, Dr. Nwodo, who hails from Enugu North senatorial zone (popularly referred to as Nsukka zone) believes that Isi-Uzo, which is the only local government among the six local governments in Enugu East zone that shares both kinship and cultural affinity with Enugu North, where both himself and Ugwuanyi hails from, should be given the opportunity to succeed the incumbent.

The last governor from Enugu East senatorial zone, which is making strong case to produce Ugwuanyi’s successor.

They insist that being the first to occupy the Enugu governoship seat in the current democratic era between 1999 and 2007, was Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, power should rotate clockwise, starting with their zone.

However, speaking at the council election campaign rally, Senator Utazi, who represents Enugu North senatorial zone, in aligning with Dr. Nwodo, argued that the geography known today as Enugu State originally comprised two zones, namely Enugu and Nsukka.

He said former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, used his influence as Minister during the military regime to create Enugu West as an additional senatorial zone out of the old Enugu zone.

It is recalled that Isi-Uzo LGA was excised from the old Nsukka zone to form Enugu zone comprising. The other LGAs in the zone are Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu East, Enugu South, and Enugu North LGAs.

Utazi argued that since the old Enugu zone had done 16 years through ex-governors Chimaroke and Sullivan Chime, Nsukka zone deserved to produce Ugwuanyi’s successor, who would do another eight consecutive years to equalize the number of years that the old Enugu zone has been at the helms of the state’s affairs.

Meanwhile, the positions of Nwodo and Utazi appear not to have gone down well the people usually destined as core Nkanu, as they gradually started to disperse from campaign, starting with the lines of a governorship hopeful and business mogul from Nkanu East LGA in Enugu East zone, Chief Everest Nnaji.

Nkanuland and social media platforms were unusual quite and a ghost of themselves.

Attempts to get reactions from PDP leaders in Enugu East zone, have however proved abortive.

However, a chieftain of the party from the zone, who prefers not to have his name in print said he lacked words to describe what came from Nwodo and Utazi.

“My brother, I have been in politics since God knows when, but I have never received this kind of shock. It was a bombshell.

“If Nwodo and Utazi spoke for themselves, it would have been easy to digest and contain. But they were clearly the voice of Esau, but the hand belongs to Jacob.

“By micro-zoning the governoship position to Isi-Uzo, Nwodo was indirectly making a case for an aspirant whom everyone knows to be both his in-law and direct governor’s relation”.

He said some things were beginning to make sense to Nkanu people.

“Now we know why ‘Ka Isi-Uzo Her’, a political pressure group canvassing the emergence of an Isi-Uzo man as the next governor was given a larger stand in each of the 14 or so LGAs we have campaigned in so far.

“The appearance with of a certain commissioner from Isi-Uzo with Ugwuanyi in all the LGAs where we have campaigned so far is also making sense now”, he stated.

Political observers are waiting to see how heavyweights like ex-Governor Nnamani, who has been canvassing the emergence of his former Chief of Staff, Mr. Peter Mbah as the next governor would react to the development.

He had also recently issued a statement, saying it was the tradition of the state and prerogative of Ugwuanyi to anoint his preferred successor and every member of the party and Enugu State would fall in line.

However, his statement attracted widespread criticism, with Enugu indigenes in Diaspora also joining the fray.

Many Enugu citizens, including those in Diaspora clamouring for the best hands, basing their position on the fact that all three senatorial zones have now occupied the governoship position, adding that Enugu and the South East need their best hands going forward.

Enugu State indigenes in the Diaspora, said the idea of ‘anointing’ a successor has not helped the development of the state.

Chairman, Enugu State People in the Diaspora, Nze Arinze Onuora, who stated this in a chat with newsmen, recently, said they would mobilise the people against the imposition of a governorship candidate on the state in 2023.

He insisted that competency should determine the next governor of the state so that Enugu could move away from what he described as “primordial politics.”

The people chided former governors Jim Nwobodo and Chimaroke Nnamani for championing the call, even as they expressed disappointment that those, who should be fathers and exposed were the ones creating disharmony in the issue of anointing a successor.

Onuora said: “Enugu people in the Diaspora are interested in ensuring that the right person is elected as governor of the state in 2023 and beyond. Some of us resident abroad are not happy with the situation in the state. Countries abroad are very organised, but the situation is totally different at home.”

Citing various comments credited to Nwobodo and Nnamani, he insisted the thinking that it was Ugwuanyi’s prerogative to choose his successor was wrong and regrettable.

“There is nothing like rotation or zoning abroad, things are done based on competence and merit. That’s the benchmark of everything.

“We are focusing on getting someone who is competent to govern Enugu State and not zoning. Even if my brother wants to contest the governorship and I know he is not competent, I can’t support him,” he stated.