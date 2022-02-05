By Dennis Agbo

Elder statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo has said that anybody seeking for his consultation to become the next Governor of Enugu state is welcome to his home, but that he has made up his mind on where he feels the next governor of the state should come from, based on his convictions.

Nwobodo spoke on Friday when Hon. Offor Chukwuegbo, a member of the House of Representatives came to seek his support to become the next governor of Enugu state in 2023.

Nwobodo said that he has not changed his position on somebody from Nkanu East local government area succeeding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the 2023 election.

Nwobodo said: “I’ve not changed my position, I told them my blessing goes to Nkanu East. Anybody is free to visit me to tell me his ambition. I will tell them that they can go on, that I wish them the best, but that this is my position.

“One cannot spit and swallow it back. Offor (Chukwuegbo) is coming as a son and I cannot say no. Again I say all power belongs to God. There are many more to come and if they come I will wish them the best. I cannot say no to anybody.”

Hon. Chukwuegbo who spoke to newsmen through the Direct General of his campaign organization, Chiene I. Chiene, however, said that Nwobodo gave them his blessing.

He said that the delegation to Nwobodo was made up of the greater Amechi Akwunanw federated communities, describing Nwobodo as a trailblazer to intimate him and seek his blessing for Chukwuegbo to become the next giver of Enugu state in 2023.

“We came to see our father and a trailblazer, to intimate him of the ambition of Offor Chukwuegbo to become the next governor of Enugu state and to seek for his blessing. We came out smiling indicative of the fact that he gave his blessings,” Chiene said.

Chukwuegbo and Nwobodo hail from the same Great Amechi community, same as Senator Ken Nnamani. Nwobodo had said that he wants to give other parts of Nkanu clan, particularly Nkanu East LGA, an opportunity to develop, which was the reason for his decision to support Nkanu East LGA.

