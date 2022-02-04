…Advises motorists to exercise caution, follow diversions

The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has announced the commencement of full reconstruction of Agbani Road, in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, advised all motorists and other road users to “exercise reasonable caution, and look out for diversionary and cautionary road signs already put in place at strategic locations along the road by the Ministry to ease movement of traffic”.

The Ministry solicited the cooperation and understanding of ‘Ndi Enugu’ and assured the public that “all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure reasonable, unhindered movement throughout the period of reconstruction works on the road”.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform the general public that Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has commenced the full reconstruction of Agbani Road, Enugu, in line with the Urban Renewal Drive and Upgrade of Critical Infrastructure Programme of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

“In view of the above, all motorists and other road users are hereby advised to exercise reasonable caution, and look out for diversionary and cautionary road signs already put in place at strategic locations along the road by the Ministry to ease movement of traffic.

“While soliciting the cooperation and understanding of NDI-ENUGU, the Ministry assures the public that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure reasonable, unhindered movement throughout the period of reconstruction works on the road.”