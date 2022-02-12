.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State have said they are 100 per cent behind Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the forthcoming local council elections.

The stakeholders disclosed this on Friday at a rally in the council area, ahead of the Feb. 23 polls.

They assured the governor that PDP would win a landslide victory as the party was the heartbeat of the council area.

Speaking at the rally, Hyde Onuaguluchi, who represented Enugu West Senatorial District in the Second Republic, declared that Ugwuanyi was firmly in charge in the state.

He maintained that he had never believed, followed or trusted any other person other than the governor.

He described Ugwuanyi as “our leader, a God-sent leader, our friend, the friend of Ndi Enugu State, the friend of Nigeria, and the friend of humanity”.

Onuaguluchi said that Ugwuanyi’s good works, humility, penchant for peace and uncommon leadership qualities had already done the campaign for the PDP and its candidates in the state.

He told the governor that “you have saved a lot of souls in Enugu State; you have made people who are desperate to be accommodated, to be recognised, to be accepted and to belong in the society.

“Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) you were sent by God to deliver Enugu State, Gburugburu you are a gift of God to Enugu State, “ the senator said.

Other PDP stakeholders in the council area praised the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in the state.

They reiterated their unalloyed support and loyalty to the governor and his political decisions in 2023.

They appreciated Ugwuanyi for the development projects his administration had executed in Oji- River LGA, especially the 8.8km Akpugoeze Road that links various communities in Anambra and Enugu States.

Others were the numerous healthcare facilities and school infrastructure which, they said, had provided conducive learning environment for the students.

Presenting the PDP flags to the councillorship candidates of the party in Oji River LGA, the State Chairman of the Party, Mr Augustine Nnamani, expressed joy over the large turnout of party faithful and supporters at the rally.

He said that it was a testimony to the good works of the governor.

Addressing the crowd, Ugwuanyi thanked them for their goodwill, support, prayers, solidarity and commitment to the PDP and his administration.

He said the party chairmanship candidate in the council election, Chinedu Onyeagba and his deputy, Sopuluibe Onyebuchi, if elected, would serve them with the fear of God.

The governor also urged the people to come out en masse on Feb. 23 to vote massively for the PDP.

He expressed delight at the emergence of six women contesting for councillorship positions on the party platform.

Vanguard News Nigeria