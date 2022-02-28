Entrepreneur donates waste disposal bins to 1,000 households in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

An entrepreneur, Mujeeb Olaitan Jibulu has donated waste disposal bins to over 1,000 households in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The waste disposal materials include medium pedal bins for people to keep their rooms or apartments clean and big swing bins to cater for an entire house.

Jibulu, explained that the gesture was meant to contribute to creating and maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

According to him, there is need to maintain good cleaning culture within households to avoid harmful diseases and maintain good health.

He added that the donation of waste disposal bins “was a conscious effort towards contributing to a healthy lifestyle and cleanliness in the society.”

The donor implored the beneficiaries to make good use of the waste disposal bins for the primary purpose of keeping their immediate environment clean and free of dirty items.

All the beneficiaries applauded the donation, describing it as a perfect way to help them keep clean at all times.

They said the donor, who is also a philanthropist, has contributed over the years to the educational development of many children, by providing books and other writing materials to less privileged.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Olopade, who resides at Rounder, said “no one will have any reason to litter the environment with dirt when there is a proper waste disposal bin around.

“This is not the first time I will be a beneficiary of Jibulu’s kind gesture, and I pray that God in His infinite mercy will continue to bless him for us.”

Vanguard News