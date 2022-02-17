Superstar singer and businessman Dpzle World Famous as he is fondly called made it known that the placement of strategy in any business is the pivot of its success. It’s the strategy that pronounces the timeline for return on investment made over a period of time.

The business of music is no exception as well, “I have a record-label company which has spanned over 10 years doing business activities for some years and we also took a turn to reinvent ourselves for some couple of years”. He added.

“You can have the best content or the best music content in the world , if I can put it that way but note carefully that if your strategy of getting your music out there to the general public is wrong, you would miss the entire essence”. “It would mean that the investment is wrong. Please also note that music is business is not cheap. The investment level is huge, the risk is entirely on the label or the running company.”

“These are the issues that we need to address and educate potential investors before they dabble into this business. Also, artistes themselves have to learn the business of music marketing as an important tool for them getting to their desired destinations.”