The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has said President Muhammadu Buhari must ensure all those indicted in the Deputy Commissioner Abba Kyari’s drug scandal must not go unpunished.

According to the group, the scandal has exposed Nigeria to further global scrutiny of unprecedented dimensions.

The association which said it is dismayed by the “stunning revelations” made by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Kyari’s involvement said Buhari has “another opportunity to salvage the continually fading image of Nigeria and that of his administration by ensuring that the wheel of justice is not compromised at any stage.”

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a press statement: “Abba Kyari Drug Scandal: Beyond the Drama”, pointed that though Kyari and other suspects remain innocent until pronounced guilty by a law court, he said NAS is “extremely perturbed about the circumstances surrounding the involvement of the senior police officer in this unfolding drug scandal and the colossal negative ramification therein”.

While wondering how Kyari who should be under suspension from the Police and the IRT would be in a position to give operational control and carry out arrest declared that the Inspector- General of Police has questions to answer.

Owoaje explained that the Kyari saga has further sullied the image of the Nigeria Police and has shown that official corruption within Nigeria’s security system is alarming.

“The inconvertible fact is that the Kyari drug scandal has once again exposed the grave dysfunction and decadence that permeates Nigeria’s security system. A system that empowers and elevates rogues to stardom, shields criminality, breeds incompetence and official corruption is completely unacceptable and untenable. A system that affords state officials and custodians of the law the opportunity to compromise state institutions with impunity and accelerate the collapse of governance is one that must be repudiated by all right-thinking citizens. It is not difficult to understand why Nigeria’s image has continued to attract odium in the areas of transparency and anti-corruption.

“At the heart of this inquisition is the IGP who could hardly give a cold shoulder for wrong behaviour but hobnobbing with a suspended officer under investigation over allegations of international fraud to the disturbing extent that the latter was a conspicuous personality among guests at his son’s wedding recently. The IGP has shown that he is undeserving to be trusted to clamp down on crime and criminality even among the rank and file over which he superintends.”

Owoaje stated that Buhari should take responsibility for the official corruption and impunity in the current administration as his laid-back approach has emboldened state officials to misbehave.

He called on the President to ensure that all the clogs that could impede the swift and efficacious dispensation of justice in this particular case are promptly dismantled.

“The President should as a matter of urgency ensure that at his instance, a high powered independent and transparent probe reveal the extent of involvement of state actors, and those found culpable and still serving should be dismissed and prosecuted.”