By Sam Eyoboka

IN its pursuit of Christian Social Responsibility objectives, The Dominion Sanctuary, ACME Parish (DSA) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 19 headquarters, Ogba, Lagos has donated operational tools to the Pen-Cinema Divisional Police Headquarters, Agege which was one of the public facilities burnt down during the October 2020 nationwide #EndSARS protests.



The Regional Pastor in Charge of Region 19 Headquarters of the RCCG who is a Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Pastor Brown Oyitso, was respresented at the occasion by the Minister in Charge of RCCG DSA’s Christian Social Responsibility Department, Assistant Pastor (Prof) Olugbenga Ogunmoyela.



The Christian Social Responsibility is an initiative of the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.



Speaking during the short ceremony held in the temporary premises of the Police Station in Agege, Lagos on Sunday, Pastor (Prof) Ogunmoyela said the gesture was to demonstrate the support and appreciation of the church for the work the Police is doing under very difficult conditions. He therefore prayed that the operational tools would enable the police to discharge their duties more effectively in the face of rising insecurity in Lagos and the entire country.



He noted that the CSR Department of Dominion Sanctuary had implemented quite a number of projects over the years in line with the SHEMBAGS vision and ideals of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Adeboye.



He noted that the gesture is also premised on the desire to assist in lifting humanity through the principles enshrined in peaceful, orderly and liveable society.

He recalled that several engagements were held with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) following an extensive solicitation from the authorities to assist in boosting operations in the wake of the protests against the supposed police brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) but the Project actualization process has been delayed by the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns which also badly affected the church.



Performing the commissioning, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and a Senior Pastor in the church, Mr Leye Oyebade, promised to do everything possible to solicit assistance to the Divisional Headquarters in every respect to enable the operatives to effectively discharge their duties in ensuring effective protection of life and property. He charged the officers to ensure godliness and the the fear of God in all their activities.



In her vote of thanks, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Anuoluwapo Aladeyelun, commended the CSR Ministry of the church for coming to the aid of the force and identifying with such a laudable project geared towards making the society safer and better.



At the occasion, which was also attended by other pastors and ordained ministers, including Pastor Femi Akintemi, a retired Senior Police Officer, Deaconess Iyabo Akai, Dcns Yemi Ogunmoyela and Mrs. Yomi Adeleye, the Head of Department (HOD) of CSR, CSO Aladeyelun strongly assured: “We will ensure that in all our activities, God is honoured in our service to the Nigeria Police Force, mankind and humanity.”