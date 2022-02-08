.

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu state Coordinator of the Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTD, Dr Ifeoma Otiji has disclosed that the elimination of the 20 neglected diseases has the capacity of fast-tracking the attainment of sustainable developments in the state and in the country.

NTDs are a diverse group of 20 diseases that are widespread in the world’s poorest region where water safety, sanitation and access to health care are substandard, perpetuating a cycle of poor educational outcomes and limited professional opportunities.

The diseases are Schistosomiasis(SCH), Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis(STH), River blindness(RB), Lymphatic filariasis (LF), leprosy, trachoma, scabies (other ectoparasites), Ieshmaniasis, yaws, Buruli Ulcers, Dengue, Dracunculiasis, Taeniasis, Chagas disease, Echinococcosis, Trypanosomiasis, Mycetoma, Rabies, snakebite Envenoming was recently included by WHO in 2017.

Dr Otiji who advised that all hands should be on deck, through multi-sectoral collaboration, to ensure that more actions are deployed toward ending the diseases, disclosed that all the 17 local government areas in Enugu state are endemic for River Blindness; 14 LGAs endemic for Lymphatic Filariasis excluding Aninri, Igboeze North and Uzo-Uwani; 16 LGAs are endemic for schistosomiasis besides Ezeagu, while soil Transmitted Helminthiasis is found in all the LGAs in varying endemic proportions qualifying only 10 LGAs for mass drug administration.

Ojiti made the disclosure during the 2022 celebration of World NTD day when the state ministry of Health created awareness for the diseases and the medication through street enlightenment campaigns and lightening of Otigba junction Enugu.

“Good news is that the results of recent Evaluations and Surveys put the state in a ‘suspected transmission interruption’ phase, Enugu state is at a threshold where with a final push over the next few years River Blindness and Lymphatic filariasis will be confined to the annals of history, just as we have eliminated Guinea worm disease. There is every need to sustain the huge progress the state has made in the last 25 years, gearing towards reducing local infection to levels that transmissions can no longer be sustained and treatment can be safely stopped without risk of recrudescence,” said Otiji.

She named that the intensified diseases managed by the NTD include rabies, snake bite, Buruli ulcers, hydroceles, noting that the State Program was yet to attain an optimized coordination strategy for their intervention.

“The state has been actively committed to achieving the targets of these NTDs control /Elimination, especially the ones that are of high prevalence in our state since 1995 (25 years) through Mass Drug Administration of preventive chemotherapy in all the 6,407 villages and schools for River Blindness, Lymphatic Filariasis, Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis and schistosomiasis which has significantly reduced the disease burden.

“Therefore, we call on the collaborative support of Development partners, Stakeholders and health care providers to invest in Research and Development towards diagnosis and management of the IDM NTDs. When NTD services and interventions reach the most affected population, we are certain we are ’Ending the neglect’,” said Otiji.

Vanguard News Nigeria