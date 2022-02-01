NEGLECTED Tropical Diseases, NTDs, are a diverse group of diseases or infections caused by various pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, fungi and other parasites and toxins, that occur predominantly in tropical and sub-tropical areas of the world.

They are widespread in the poorest and neglected regions and thrive among populations where safe water, good sanitation and access to health care are substandard or absent. Among the consequences of NTDs are pain, blindness, disability, disfiguration and sometimes death.

READ ALSO:2023: Timi Frank advises PDP presidential aspirants to focus on issues

The diseases are considered neglected because they enjoy little funding, are almost absent from the global health agenda and are associated with stigma and social exclusion. The Federal Ministry of Health says an estimated 122 million Nigerians are at risk of 15 of the 20 NTDs identified by the World Health Organisation, WHO. Essentially, two out of every three Nigerians are at risk of one or more of the diseases.

Nigeria has made appreciable progress towards the global NTD elimination goals; however, the attainment of mass treatment could be better. In 2013, Nigeria was officially certified by the WHO to have eliminated guinea worm. Plateau and Nasarawa states also eliminated the transmission of Lymphatic filariasis in 2017, while Kaduna, Kebbi, and Zamfara states are on track towards the elimination of the disease transmission.

For Trachoma, 96 LGAs out of 122 LGAs in Nigeria that are endemic have attained elimination threshold for the active stage of the disease, while 61 LGAs have attained elimination phase for the blinding stage for the disease. Despite these and other significant advances, challenges remain in the guise of discordant ownership of the NTD control and elimination programmes, particularly at the state level.

The low level of integration of the diseases in the mainstream health programmes coupled with insufficient funding, inadequate health infrastructure, limited diagnostic and data management capacity as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also significant. Today, an estimated 120 million Nigerians are still at risk of NTDs, which despite being preventable and treatable, continue to cause severe disfigurement and other long-term disabilities that create obstacles to education, employment, economic growth, and overall development.

It is lamentable that Nigeria still has the greatest number of people infected with all the NTDs in Africa. It is even more pathetic that Nigeria ranks first for schistosomiasis and onchocerciasis and third for lymphatic filariasis globally.

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2022 World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, the focus on achieving health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases is paramount. Since NTDs are preventable and treatable, it is our opinion that with improvements in clean water supply, sanitation and hygiene, coupled with mass drug administration, the path towards controlling NTDs becomes clear.

On the heels of the acclaimed successes, Nigeria should deepen its implementation of the NTD global roadmap 2021—2030 as rolled out by the WHO in seeking to reduce by 90 percent the number of people requiring treatment for the other NTDs on one hand, and reducing disability related to these diseases by 75 percent, on the other hand.

To prevent continued neglect, higher prevalence, worse health impact and morbidity, higher mortality in co-infections with other infectious diseases, and the stigma-related social inequalities, innovative and active management of NTDs is desirable. Ignorance, stigma, discrimination, as well as other societal consequences, should cease to rob victims of their livelihood and the treatment they need.