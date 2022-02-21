.

A group, Northern Youth Network (NYN) has eulogised Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other military forces for their sustained onslaughts against bandits and other criminal elements, maintaining that the recent airstrikes and ground operations that resulted in the killing of many terrorists including the Kingpin, Dogo-Umaru, Mallam Buba Danfulani and 41 others are an indication that the end of banditry is near.

The group particularly praised the DIA, DSS and other intelligence agencies for coordinating and enhancing intelligence gathering that has helped the ongoing operations by the Army, Airforce and Navy in the country, stressing that the inter-agency collaboration has yielded impressive results.

A statement signed by Convener of the group, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed and made available to journalists maintained that apparently, shared intelligence has recently resulted in airstrikes carried out by the Nigeria Air Force that eliminated a notorious bandit kingpin, Dogo-Umaru and 41 others who were responsible for the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Katsina last month, an indication that the end of banditry in the country is near.

The Northern Youth Network has observed with great delight and commendation the recent successes recorded by the Nigerian military over BokoHaram/ ISWAP and banditry in the country. The precision of the Airstrikes is a product of impeccable and timely intelligence gathering by the intelligence agencies delivered to appropriate force to act. We must commend the military for a job well done and encourage them to sustain the tempo in order to rid the country of bandits and terrorists.

“We are excited that very soon, with the level of enhanced intelligence efforts in the affected areas, insecurity in the country will be a thing of the past in the nearest future. The onslaught on bandits by the highly trained and professional officers and men of the military is highly commendable and must be sustained”, the statement noted.

Recall that the Nigerian military had recently taken delivery of Tucano Fighter jets from the USA to help in the fight against terrorism and other criminal elements, especially in the northeast and northwest. A development that raised the hopes of CSOs and Nigerians at large that insecurity will soon be a thing of the past. Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina are at the centres of bombardment by bandits and terrorists in the northeast.

Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed stated further that credible intelligence has also led to the elimination of yet another top commander of ISWAP, Mallam Buba Danfulani and many of his fighters by airstrikes from A-29 Super Tucano along the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Danfulani, an ISWAP Amir (leader) in charge of all the Fulani and herdsmen who joined the terrorist group died alongside some of his lieutenants at the East of Madayi in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, close to Lake Chad.

“We particularly commend the two key intelligence agencies charged with intelligence coordination in the country for living up to their professional responsibilities to the fighting forces across the country.

“The greater unseen hands of the DIA, DSS and other partners locally and foreign is undoubtedly responsible for the decimation, death and surrender of many ISWAP /BokoHaram and bandits.

“The success of this war rests on the military intelligence professionals coordinated by the DIA, which has exuded uncommon focus, determination and has provided intelligence leading to this monumental success. Indeed, the end of Insurgency is insight.

“We urge the intelligence agencies to sustain the tempo of such precision in intelligence gathering and interagency collaboration to make concerted efforts to take the war to the enclaves of the terrorists and bandits and eliminate the remaining terrorists who are still at large. The next airstrikes should certainly target and eliminate other kidnap kingpins like Bello Turji so that the whole nation will breathe fresh air”, the statement added.

We especially celebrate the ground troops, who go after the fleeing terrorists and bandits after the airstrikes. Their gallantry is most appreciated. These coordinated approaches to the war have yielded positive results.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing all the needed support and purchase of modern and sophisticated military soft and hardware required to fight the terrorists. With this cheering success, we are confident that the president’s desire to bequeath a more secure country to his successor is very feasible”, the statement added.

Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed who was full of praise for Mr President, the DIA, DSS and the leadership of Armed Forces of Nigeria for committing their best talents and efforts to win the war against terror urged them to make use of the credible intelligence provided from time to time to dismantle all terrorist cells and hideouts in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria