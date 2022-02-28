By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development in Akwa Ibom state, Dr. Ini Adiakpan has secured bail for six poor inmates across the three Senatorial districts of the state.

The beneficiaries who were convicted for minor offences were initially given options of fines of N60,000 but they could not pay and as such they were reminded in custody for over one year.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the state corrections service, DSC Ogbajie Ogbajie on Sunday said that the commissioner’s action was in fulfilment of the promise she made when she visited the correctional centres in the state recently.

Ogbajie further stated that those qualified for the gesture were inmates who committed minor and bailable offences but did not have money to meet with options of fine given to them.

He further said the commissioner while giving out the money advised the beneficiaries to steer clear of activities that would bring them back to the custodial centres.

“Out of love for human development and rehabilitation, the Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan has facilitated the release from custody some indigent inmates convicted of minor offences and were remanded in different Custodial Centres in the State.

“The act was in fulfillment to the promise she made during her visit to Correctional Centers in the State recently.” The statement reads in part.

Speaking in an interview, the discharged inmates thanked the Commissioner for coming to their aid by paying their fines and setting them free from incarceration.

They said since their families could not afford to pay their fines, they had to serve their jail term even as they spoke remorsefully and regretted indulging in criminal activities which landed them in jail.

The ex-offenders promised to be of good behavior and law abiding citizens and adviced young people to shun criminal lifestyle and be productive to themselves and the society at Large.

Two of the released inmates, Aniekan Samuel and Akaninyene Sampson said they stole somebody’s cloths and the court gave them option to pay fine of N60,000 each but they were unable to pay.