Kwara State government has again been commended for its laudable projects across the state, especially the recent introduction of digitization in public primary schools across the state.

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari made the commendation during KwaraLEARN stakeholders’ sensitization led by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu to the Emir’s palace. According to him, “Education is the best legacy a country can give to her future leaders for them to be useful for themselves and the society.

“Let me use this medium to commend the good initiative of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on educational development in the state,” he stated.

The highly revered monarch noted that the digitalization of public schools will go a long way in increasing the quality and standard of education in the state and also allow them to compete with their mates across the world. He prayed for the success of the program.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu had appreciated the Emir of Ilorin for his unflinching support of the present administration.

Hajia Modibbo reiterated the commitment of the present administration in providing sound and quality education that will give our future leaders a chance in life and also allow them to be useful for themselves and the society.

KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now) is the digitization of teaching and learning to foster learning outcomes in public schools. The programme has a vision to “transform all Government Primary Schools across the state through Innovative Technology, Data-Driven Platforms, High-Quality Learning Materials, effective Training and Coaching for Teachers and School Leaders”.

The three (3) year programme, which will run between 2022-2025 will cover all the primary schools in the sixteen (16) Local Government Areas in Kwara State with the target of 400,000 pupils.

Some of the education stakeholders in Ilorin West and Ilorin East Local Government Areas were engaged to intimate them on the need to support the laudable project of the present administration in its bid to take the education sector to greater heights.

Other stakeholder meetings were held at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School and Government Secondary School, both in the Ilorin metropolis.